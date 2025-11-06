National

Giriraj, Lalan among early voters in first phase of Bihar polls

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling station in Inter-Level State-Run Higher Secondary School in Begusarai on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote at a polling station in Inter-Level State-Run Higher Secondary School in Begusarai on Thursday, Nov 6, 2025.

Patna: Several senior politicians were among those who cast their votes early during the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls on Thursday.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union minister Giriraj Singh cast their votes at respective booths in Lakhisarai, while Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' exercised his franchise in the state capital Patna.

State Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin voted along with his wife Deepmala Srivastava at a polling booth in Patna's Digha assembly segment.

Singer-turned-politician, RJD's Khesari Lal Yadav, also exercised his franchise at Ekma in Saran district, while BJP leader Bikhu Bhai Dalsania also cast his vote in the early hours.

A politician in Vaishali went to the booth riding a buffalo, while urging people also to cast their votes.

Bihar assembly polls Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Election Watch Bihar Elections Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan Singh Lalan Singh Giriraj Singh