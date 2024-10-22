Giriraj makes controversial comments in Kishanganj during 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra'

Kishanganj (Bihar), Oct 22 (PTI) In controversial comments, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday called upon the people to have a stockpile of "spears, swords and tridents" in their homes which could be used as part of the worship of deities as well as for "self-defence".
Singh made the remarks in Kishanganj, Bihar's only Muslim-majority district, which he toured as part of the "Hindu Swabhiman Yatra" he has taken out claiming that the Hindus are under threat and needed to be "organised".
"Before coming to Kishanganj, I have toured adjoining districts of Araria, Katihar and Purnea. Everywhere people shared their concerns about the honour of their sisters and daughters," claimed the Union minister, who represents Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.
"I have been told that every year a number of Hindu girls fall prey to love jihad which is followed by their conversion (to Islam). No case is registered against the culprits who keep misbehaving with women not ready to fall into their trap," alleged Singh. He, however, did not cite specific incidents to back his comments.
The term ‘love jihad’ is used by right-wing groups to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.
The BJP leader claimed: "I have learnt that in places where Hindus are far outnumbered by Muslims, their temples are vandalised and their religious practices like wearing of vermilion by women are interfered with." He also alleged that Christian missionaries are also active in this area but they are targeting only Hindus.
Singh also called upon Hindus to become united.
The minister also claimed that almost every Hindu god and goddess carries a trident, a sword or a spear which denoted that "sacredness was backed by strength." "So I ask you all to keep these items at your homes. Worship these after getting these consecrated and use these in self-defence when the need arises," added the BJP leader.
He also blamed the "refusal of Nehru to ensure a full exchange of population, upon Partition, as suggested by Ambedkar" and the "influx of infiltrators allowed by Indira Gandhi during the 1971 war with Pakistan" for the situation in the country. PTI CORR NAC NN
Giriraj makes controversial comments in Kishanganj during 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra'
