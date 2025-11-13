Giriraj Singh accuses Chidambaram of speaking in favour of terrorists

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram over his "home-grown terrorists" remarks and accused him of speaking in their favour.

This came a day after the former Union home minister talked of "home-grown terrorists" and said the government's discreet silence is because it knows about them.

In a post on X on Wednesday, though Chidambaram did not talk of the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives and injured over 25 people, he posed a question on why and under what circumstances Indian citizens are turning into terrorists.

Reacting sharply, Giriraj Singh ridiculed Chidambaram's comments and accused him of speaking in support of the terrorists.

"He is supporting terrorists. 'Chhi, chhi' (disgusting)," the Union minister told PTI Videos.

Flaying Chidambaram for his remarks, he further said, "You have crossed all the limits. You even took away (then prime minister) Manmohan Singh's dharma. (You) brought terrorist Yasin Malik to sit with him," Singh added.

The senior BJP leader also took on the Congress, alleging that the country is facing the scourge of terrorism due to the grand old party's appeasement politics.

"You (Chidambaram) should remember that from Nehru to Manmohan Singh, it's your contribution. It's the result of appeasement," Singh said.

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli also took on the Congress and accused Chidambaram of trying to build a political narrative over the terror incident. Such statements and attempts to "paint a victimhood on terrorists" in effect do injustice to those who have suffered terror, as in the Delhi bomb blast case, he said.

"So, these are excuses for trying to change a narrative or build a narrative based on politics. We should desist from that," Kohli told PTI Videos.

The BJP spokesperson said there are only two sides in the fight against terrorism -- "Those who are with terrorism and those against terrorism." "There is no middle path," Kohli said.

"Ultimately, we have to fight against terror and also recognise that a lot of help comes from the border to harm Indian interests, as has also happened in the Delhi bomb blast case," he added.