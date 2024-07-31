Giriraj Singh dares Rahul Gandhi to sue him for asking his caste identity

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Union minister Giriraj Singh dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday to sue him for asking his caste and religion, and dismissed as a political gimmick the opposition party's privilege motion notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi is seeking caste census but if someone asks his caste and the prime minister shares the speech of a leader (Anurag Thakur), then why should it fall under any breach of privilege, the fiery Hindutva leader asked while speaking to reporters.

"I am asking you. You file a case if it is wrong. Rahul Gandhi, it is good that you want caste census. What is your caste and religion, the country wants to know," Singh said.

He also claimed that it is not a crime to ask anyone's caste or religious identity.

The Union minister said it was the Congress which sat on Kaka Kalelkar and Mandal Commission reports for the empowerment of backward castes, while the BJP was supportive of caste census in Bihar. PTI KR IJT