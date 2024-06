Begusarai (Bihar), Jun 4 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh was leading in his Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar, according to the Election Commission's website.

Singh polled 8,174 votes as against 6,047 of nearest CPI rival Abdhesh Kumar Roy.

In 2019, Singh had defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar by a stupendous margin of more than four lakh votes. PTI NAC BDC