Giriraj Singh slams Nitish govt for holding school teachers' training during Durga Puja

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday slammed the Bihar government for "depriving" school teachers of Durga Puja holidays till October 21 by holding a training programme in that period and said such an instruction is "against religious sentiments" of Hindu educators.

Advertisment

He met Governor Rajendra Arlekar to register his protest against the Nitish Kumar government's decision to organise the residential training of teachers during Durga Puja and termed the instruction as "Tughlaqi farman".

"The decision to hold residential training of teachers during Durga Puja by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) of the Education Department is against the religious sentiments of Hindu teachers.

"It is a Tughlaqi farman of the Bihar government. We will not allow this to happen. I met the governor today and sought his intervention into the matter," said the firebrand BJP leader.

Advertisment

In a circular issued by SCERT Director Sajjan R on October 12, district education officers have been asked to organise a six-day residential training of teachers from October 16.

Several teachers' organisations have opposed the circular of the SCERT, stating that the training schedule will "deprive us of Durga Puja holidays that will start from October 17 in most of the districts".

Singh, who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in the state, termed the SCERT's circular as an "autocratic" one.

Advertisment

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Yadav are patronising the Popular Front of India (PFI) even though it has been banned. The PFI is spreading its base in several districts of Bihar and indulging in anti-India activities in Purnea, Katihar and Kishanganj, but the state government is maintaining a stoic silence," the BJP MP alleged.

He also accused the 'Mahagathbandhan' government of being involved in the politics of "appeasement".

"Besides, cases of love-jihad are increasing in several districts in Bihar, including my own constituency Begusarai, but the 'Mahagathbandhan' government is engaged in politics of appeasement and not taking any action," the union minister claimed.

Advertisment

"The government should immediately withdraw the circular as it is against the religious sentiments of Hindu teachers," TET Primary Teachers' Association convenor Raju Singh told PTI.

"How can those teachers, who observe fast during Navratri, which starts from October 15, attend the six-day residential training of SCERT? They will be deprived of the Durga Puja holidays which start from October 17," he said.

The SCERT "must withdraw the circular immediately that affects the sentiments of around 14,000 government teachers in the state", he said. PTI PKD BDC