Giriraj Singh stages roadshow in support of NDA-backed candidate in the municipal polls

Jamshedpur, Feb 20 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday staged a road show in support of NDA supported candidate Rinku Singh, who was contesting for the Mayor's post in the upcoming Jugsali Municipal Corporation election here.
The road show began from Pradip Mishra chowk and passed through Jugsali Gurudwara, Goushala chowk, Naya Bazar, Marwari pada and Chowk Bazar.
The Union textile minister appealed to the people to vote for the BJP-led NDA candidate, which would prove to be a milestone, a statement issued by Rinku Singh's camp office here.
Expressing confidence, the senior BJP leader said Rinku Singh will emerge victorious with a wide margin.
The Union minister said the sole motive of JMM patriarch and former chief minister Sibu Soren was protection of the Adivasi community, while, he alleged his son and incumbent CM Hemant Soren is protecting infiltrators.
The safety of a city was directly linked to state and national security, the minister said while suggesting that voters should consider the interest of the state and the nation while exercising their franchise in the municipal poll on February 23.
Appreciating the leadership of the Narendra Modi government, Giriraj Singh said the Centre has honoured all communities including ST/SC and OBC.
Referring to the ongoing SIR process in several states, Singh alleged it was being politicised in Assam, Kerala and West Bengal. The intention of the Narendra Modi government was not to deprive countrymen from voting but to prevent foreigners from doing so.
The minister pitched for redefining "minority", claiming that the population of Jain and Sikh religion followers were decreasing across the country, while a particular community was no longer in the minority and was grabbing the benefits of others.
The issue should be deliberated from the streets to the floor of the House, he added. PTI BS NN