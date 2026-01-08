Giriraj Singh urges states to adopt investor-friendly policies to strengthen textile sector

Guwahati, Jan 8 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said the Centre was working to ensure sustained growth of the sector and urged states to attract greater investments in the segment.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day National Textiles Ministers’ Conference at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, Singh said, "The Union government is working in a steady and balanced manner to harmonise production, exports and sustainability in the textile sector." He said the conference aims to encourage brainstorming, innovation and idea sharing to help build a strong roadmap for strengthening the country's textile industry.

Singh urged the textile ministers of states to formulate investor friendly policies, and emphasised the need to attract greater investments at the state level.

He expressed hope that the two-day deliberations would help pave the way forward.

Textile ministers and senior officials from states and Union Territories (UTs) across the nation will be deliberating on the future roadmap of India’s textile sector during the conference.

Organised by the Ministry of Textiles, the conference is being held under the theme ‘India’s Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage and Innovation’.

Addressing the inaugural session, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the textile industry is witnessing rapid growth and that the artistic skills of the country’s craftsmen deserve greater access to global markets.

He maintained that the conference will provide a comprehensive roadmap for planning future actions to accelerate the growth of the industry.

Union MoS for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, in his speech, said through dialogue and coordination among representatives of the Centre and state governments, the conference will enable the industry to expand its presence in the global market.

He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set a target of building a USD 350 billion textile economy.

Referring to the Handloom Census 2019–20, Margherita highlighted that the Northeastern region accounts for the highest handloom production in the country, contributing around 52 per cent of the total output.

Secretary, Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao said the industry continues to occupy an important place in the nation’s social and economic life, and nearly 500 districts across the country export one or more textile products to the global market.

The inaugural session also featured the opening of an exhibition and pavilion showcasing India’s textile strength, innovation and rich heritage.

A report, ‘India's Textile Atlas: State Compendium 2025’, was also released on the occasion.

During the day, multiple sessions were held focusing on infrastructure, investments raw materials and fibres including cotton, silk, jute, wool, technical textiles and new age fibres.

Ministers and officials from various states shared best practices, investment opportunities, challenges and policy suggestions to further strengthen the sector.

The Ministry of Textiles also signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with 15 states.

The MoUs are part of the ‘Textiles focused Research, Assessment, Monitoring, Planning And Start-Up (Tex-RAMPS)’ scheme.

This central sector scheme is designed to improve the coverage, quality, timeliness and credibility of textile-related statistical products and research. PTI SSG SSG MNB