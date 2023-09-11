Giriraj Singh visits 'selfie points' on watershed development, Bhu-Aadhaar, lauds India's G20 success

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday lauded the G20 Summit held in Delhi as he visited a "selfie point" set up by his ministry at the Central Secretariat and Kashmiri Gate metro stations here.

Singh also took a metro ride and interacted with commuters.

The minister visited the "Watershed Selfie Point" at the Central Secretariat metro station, set up by the Department of Land Resources. He was accompanied by Secretary Ajay Tirkey and other officials.

Singh then took a metro ride to the Kashmiri Gate metro station, where another "selfie point" highlighting Bhu-Aadhaar, a unique land parcel identification number, was set up.

"This is to create more awareness about this important issue. It is the vision of PM Modi," he said.

"Visited Central Secretariat and Kashmiri Gate stations of Delhi Metro and took selfies with people at the selfie points of Dept of Land Resources. Informed people about the major schemes of Land Resources like ULPIN or Bhu Aadhaar and Watershed Scheme," Singh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Talking to the media, Singh lauded India's G20 Presidency and the summit that concluded on Sunday.

"The G20 Summit had many landmark decisions taken, including establishment of the International Biofuel Alliance. This outcome was historic," he said.

The installation on the Watershed Development Component of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana highlighted that 7.64 lakh water harvesting structures have been created or rejuvenated, and up to 30 per cent increase in cultivable land has been registered in project areas.

The kiosk on Bhu-Aadhaar said unique id numbers have been issued for 9.8 crore land units under the scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) was launched during the year 2015-16 to enhance physical access of water on farms and expand cultivable area under assured irrigation, improve on-farm water use efficiency, introduce sustainable water conservation practices, etc.

It is an umbrella scheme, consisting of two major components being implemented by Ministry of Jal Shakti, namely Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP), and Har Khet Ko Pani (HKKP), and Watershed Development Component (WDC) which is being implemented by the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Bhu-Aadhaar, being implemented by the Department of Land Resources, will be the world's largest database on land ownership. PTI AO SMN