Patna: Criticising the controversial slogans against PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at JNU, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday slammed the opposition, alleging that they have turned the campus into the "den" of those who want to "break the country".

After the Supreme Court denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on Monday, the controversial slogans were allegedly raised on the campus. A purported video of the incident went viral on social media.

"They say that they will dig the graves of PM Modi and Amit Shah. Well, Modi and Shah will dig the graves of India's enemies," Singh said.

"I believe some people have turned JNU into a hangout for the 'tukde-tukde' gang. People with distorted mindsets like Rahul Gandhi, as well as the TMC and Communists, have formed this gang. These people do not even respect the SC, and raise slogans in support of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam," he added.

Singh, the textile minister, said those having a "Pakistani mindset" will not be tolerated in the country.

"The graves of enemies have been dug before, and they will be dug again," he said.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aditi Mishra said that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence that happened on the campus on January 5, 2020.

"All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," Mishra told PTI.

A senior Delhi Police officer said no complaint has been filed in the matter.

Meanwhile, Singh lauded the Uttarakhand government's reported proposal to ban the entry of non-Hindus into 105 ghats in Haridwar.

"Does any Hindu go to the Kaaba? Is it allowed? In Haridwar, there is a large number of Bangladeshi Muslims. Action should be taken against them," he asserted.