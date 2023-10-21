Girish Dutt Shukla's 'Cold Blooded Love' explores themes of love, betrayal, redemption

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) His love for psychological thrillers gave birth to digital marketer Girish Dutt Shukla's second novel "Cold Blooded Love", which takes readers on a journey into the depths of human psychology.

The book, published by Rupa, talks of the enigmatic character of Ziva, a woman scarred by her traumatic childhood and a dark secret that has haunted her for years. It brings Ziva to life, allowing readers to empathise with her journey of self-discovery and redemption.

"In 'Cold Blooded Love', I invite readers to explore the labyrinth of human emotions, where every turn could lead to a dead end or a path to salvation. This book is a mirror reflecting the complexities and contradictions that lie within each of us. It's a journey I've taken alongside my characters," says Shukla.

The story then witnesses a complex web of relationships as the arrival of Ovya and Aadit in Ziva's life sets off a chain of events. Besides exploring themes of love, betrayal and the consequences of past actions, it also looks at the fragile bonds of friendship and the secrets that can tear them apart.

The mystery deepens as Ziva receives cryptic notes, leading her to question the true nature of those around her. Detective Sarvin's investigation adds an additional layer of intrigue. PTI ZMN RB RB