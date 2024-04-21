Girl, 10, becomes fifth to die in Gurugram wall collapse incident

Gurugram, Apr 21 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl, who was among the many injured in a wall collapse incident that took place here, has succumbed, police said on Sunday.

With her death, the number of deceased in the incident has reached five.

The sixth injured, Dalip Kumar alias Deepa Pradhan, is still being treated in Artemis Hospital and is stated to be stable.

The incident happened on Saturday around 6.20 pm in street no 8 of Arjun Nagar Colony, when a wall of Rambagh cremation ground collapsed on some locals who were sitting close to it.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras mounted in the street.

Devi Dayal alias Pappu, 70, Krishan, 52, Manoj Gaba, 54, all residents of Arjun Nagar Colony, and 11-year-old Khushboo, a resident of Veer Nagar, died in the incident earlier. The name of the fifth victim is Tanya.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered against the management of the cremation ground improvement committee, including its president Paramjit Singh Oberoi and members Subhash Kharbanda and KK Jhamb, under sections 337 (endangering life or personal safety), 304A (death due to negligence), and 427 (causing damage) of the IPC at New Colony Police Station Saturday night, police said.

According to the complaint, filed by Dalip Kumar alias Deepa Pradhan, the wall had been tilting for a long time.

"We were sitting just near the wall and it suddenly collapsed. Six people, including me and two girls, were buried under the wall and some motorcycles were also damaged," Pradhan said in the complaint.

He alleged that his brother Anil had intimated the committee and even shared the pictures of the tilting wall, but the committee did not take action.

According to CCTV footage, the entire 20 X 15 feet wall collapsed burying six people who were sitting on chair by it. Several people ran to the spot to bring the trapped to safety.

"A probe is underway and action will be taken as per the law," said Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO, New Colony Police Station. PTI COR VN VN