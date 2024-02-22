Girl, 14, gang-raped in Rajasthan's Bikaner; 3 detained

Jaipur, Feb 22 (PTI) A fourteen-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in a village under the Deshnok Police Station on Tuesday when the girl was returning home after an exam, said police.

Deshnok SHO Suman Shekhawat said that the three men kidnapped the girl in a car and forced her to consume a drink which made her unconscious.

The accused, Rewat Ram, Om Prakash Dudi, and Leeladhar Godara, took the girl to a secluded place and raped her, he said.

Later, they dropped her at a crossing near her village where a relative found her in a bad state and took her home, said the SHO.

The victim shared her ordeal with the family, which filed a complaint.

All three accused and the victim live in the same village, police said.

"All accused have been detained and will be arrested. The statement of the victim has been recorded and the case investigation has been handed over to the Nokha circle officer," said the SHO. PTI AG HIG HIG VN VN