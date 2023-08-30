Girl, 15, shot dead by stalker in Punjab's Ajnala

Amritsar, Aug 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was shot dead in Punjab's Ajnala village allegedly by a youth who was stalking her for the past few months, police on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the accused identified as Dalbir Singh shot himself too Wednesday evening, said police. He was rushed to a hospital in Amritsar. Police said they have seized the weapon. On Tuesday evening, three persons forcibly entered the house of the 15-year-old girl's aunt and started asking her whereabouts, police said.

Advertisment

The girl, who was inside the house, came out and got into an argument with Dalbir Singh, who shot her and fled, police said.

The girl was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. One of the two accomplices of Dalbir Singh has been arrested, they said. According to police, the accused had been harassing the girl for the past many months and pressuring her to marry him.

The girl's parents had sent her to her aunt's residence due to constant harassment. A case has been registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act while a hunt is on to nab the third accused. PTI JMS CHS VSD VN VN