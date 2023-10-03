Girl, 17, raped by septuagenarian in UP village

Banda (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A septuagenarian allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl in a village in the Marka area here, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the grandfather of the girl, the incident took place Monday when she had gone to his neighbour Janak alias Krishna Bihari for some milk and found him alone, Acting SHO, Marka, Ramesh Kumar said.

Bihari, 70, allegedly tied the hands and legs of the girl and raped her, the SHO said.

He fled the scene after raping the girl, who was found by neighbours when they heard her screaming for help, he said.

Bihari has been booked under sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and is being looked for, said police. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN