Girl, 3, kidnapped, raped in Jodhpur; JCB operator held on suspicion

Jodhpur, Oct 22 (PTI) A three-year-old girl playing outside her house in Bilara was kidnapped and raped, leading to locals shutting down the market in protest, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who allegedly took the girl on a motorcycle, later dropped her off outside her home and sped away, they said.

Hearing the child crying, her family members rushed outside and found her in a distressed state. rushed her to a hospital, which referred her to another facility in Jodhpur city due to her critical condition.

Police detained Sajid, a 22-year-old JCB operator from Bharatpur district, on suspicion.

Bilara Circle Officer Padamdan Ratnoo said that a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and sections of the BNS on the report of the family.

Meanwhile, outraged by the incident, locals shut down the town market, demanding the strictest punishment for the perpetrator. PTI COR VN VN