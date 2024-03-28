Girl, 3, raped by neighbour in west Delhi; accused held

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a west Delhi area on Thursday, police said.

The accused, a 27-year-old tenant in the same building, was arrested after searches were conducted in 30 locations across city, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the accused cajoled the minor on the pretext of giving her candies when she was playing outside her house, police said.

The accused took the girl to his house and allegedly raped her, police said.

"As the victim did not return to her house, her mother started searching for her and found her in the house of the accused where she was crying and narrated the incident," they said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, DCP said.

Later, an FIR was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

In another incident, a 4-year-old girl was raped in an east Delhi area by her teacher's brother at a tuition centre on Sunday sparking protests in the area with some people vandalising vehicles. PTI BM HIG HIG VN VN