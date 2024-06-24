Girl, 4, abducted by vagabond found abandoned in Shahdara; restored to family

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A four-year-old girl child who was abducted near her house in southwest Delhi was found abandoned near Geeta Colony market in Shahdara, police on Monday said.

The girl was found medically fit and was returned to her family. The abductor is still at large and is being looked for, police said.

On June 21, Kishangarh Police Station received a complaint that a four-year-old girl was abducted while she was playing outside of the house around 3 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Acting on the complaint, special teams from all 12 police stations of the district, as well as from Special staff, Anti Snatching Cell, AHTU, and AATS, were constituted to work out the case.

As part of the investigation, police checked the CCTV footage from around the spot where the child was playing and found a man roaming in the area at about 2.32 pm.

"It was further found that the same suspicious person along with the missing child was exiting the bylanes barefoot. From the shabby appearance of the suspect, it transpired (sic) that he was either a beggar or a labourer," the officer said.

In another footage, the man was seen taking a cluster bus from Ber Sarai Bus stand, having walked on foot some two or three kilometres.

Police traced the bus and checked the CCTV footage from inside it.

"The accused, along with the child, had de-boarded the bus at Dhaula Kuan. As it was certain that the accused did not have any money, he would not have travelled any further and could have been hiding around Dhaula Kuan," the DCP said.

During an inquiry in south Delhi's Munirka area, one of the dhaba owners identified the man as Virender Kumar of Uttar Pradesh.

He told police that Kumar had been living for the past two-three days as a vagabond in front of his dhaba on a pavement.

When police approached his family in UP, they informed them that Kumar was mentally unsound and was probably living in Delhi-NCR with his wife and children.

"His wife was also traced living in Baldev Nagar in Gurgaon who stated that due to mental issues of Virender, she was living separately from him and she had no idea of the whereabouts of Virender," said the DCP.

According to the officer, to track the child down, more than 1,000 coloured print of the photographs of her, as well as the accused, were put up at Ber Sarai flyover, several hospitals, ISBT Kashmiri Gate, bus stands, Old Delhi Railway Station, the Dhaula Kuan Gurudwara, and nearby metro stations.

"On June 23, about 5 pm, the missing girl was tracked down near Geeta Colony Market, abandoned…," the DCP said. PTI BM BM VN VN