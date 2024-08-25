Girl, 5, drowns in drain in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) A five-year-old girl drowned in a drain while playing with her siblings in the Akbarpur Majra area of outer-north Delhi, police on Sunday said.

According to police, on Saturday, she was visiting her father who was working in an agriculture field, when she slipped and fell into the drain.

The Alipur Police Station received a call at 4 pm on Saturday that a girl from Om Vihar colony was missing, a senior police officer said.

A team was dispatched and a search operation was launched from Palla Bakthwarpur Road to a field.

"The body of the missing child was found in a nearby small drain in an unconscious condition and was taken to SRHC Hospital where she was declared dead," the officer said.

Police said proceedings under Section 194 of BNSS were carried out and the body was handed over to the father of the girl after post mortem.