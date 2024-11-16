Girl, 5, raped by teenage neighbour in UP's Kushinagar

Gorakhpur(UP), Nov 16 (PTI) A teenager allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in a village under the Ramkola Police Station jurisdiction, police said Saturday.

The crime was allegedly perpetrated Friday by the girl's 16-year-old neighbour, who she used to call uncle, they said.

Khadda Circle Officer Umesh Chand Bhatt said the boy lured the girl to a room, where he raped her. He also threatened her to remain silent.

Later, the victim complained of some pain to her mother who then approached police.

The juvenile has been booked under the sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

Bhatt said he would be under police supervision till legal proceedings begin.

The victim's father runs a tea stall while the accused runs a barber shop and lives with his two sisters. PTI COR CDN VN VN