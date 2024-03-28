Girl, 5, raped, killed in Bawana factory; man nabbed while fleeing from WB

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then killed by a factory worker in the outer-north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on the eve of Holi in a factory, shut for past two years, where the accused killed the girl after raping her and then left the body behind nearby, police said.

The accused, identified as Totan Lohar alias Khudi, was nabbed on Tuesday from the Asansol Railway Station while trying to flee.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh, the incident was reported Sunday around 11 pm through a PCR call about a suspected kidnapping of a five year-old girl from the Bawana area.

Advertisment

The girl's parents, who run a tea shop near their house, told police the girl was with them throughout the day and was last seen at around 5 pm.

"They last saw her at around 5 pm on March 24. Immediately multiple teams were formed and an extensive search was started in the area along with the parents, which continued throughout the night in and around the last seen place," Singh said.

About 30 CCTV footage were procured from the area.

Advertisment

One of them showed the girl walking alongside a man, who was later identified as Lohar.

"A raid was conducted at a factory where he used to work and live. He was found to be absconding. Local enquiry established that he had fled to West Bengal through Poorva Express," Singh said.

The officer said a team was immediately rushed to the New Delhi Railway Station and concurrently, a team dispatched to Kolkata. The latter team nabbed Lohar from the Asansol Railway station.

Advertisment

"He was brought back to Delhi on March 27. He confessed to committing rape and thereafter killing the girl before dumping the body in an adjacent factory at around 7.30 pm on March 24," said the DCP.

Lohar took police to the scene of the crime where they found a blade and a brick, possibly the weapons used in killing the girl.

Lohar was booked under counts of rape and murder as well as sections of kidnapping and the POCSO ACT, police said. PTI ALK ALK VN VN