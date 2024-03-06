Girl, 6, 'raped' by boys in UP village

Ballia (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in a village in Fefna area here, police said on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said the incident took place on Monday when the girl was playing with the boys, who took her to secluded place and raped her.

The boys are 10 and 12 years old, he said.

On complaint of the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against the two under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The two were detained and sent to a remand home after being produced in a juvenile court, police said. PTI COR ABN ABN VN VN