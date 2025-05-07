Girl, 8, dies in e-rickshaw accident in Delhi's Harsh Vihar

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was killed and her mother and two siblings were injured after an e-rickshaw overturned in northeast Delhi's Harsh Vihar area, an officer said on Wednesday.

Divyanshi, a resident of Harsh Vihar, was on her way home Tuesday after her tuition classes in an e-rickshaw with her two brothers and their mother Samina, 28, he said.

The driver lost control of the e-rickshaw while driving allegedly at high speed, despite repeated requests by Samina to slow down.

"Samina alleged that the driver, despite being asked multiple times, did not slow down. The e-rickshaw overturned while negotiating a turn, causing severe injuries to Divyanshi," the police officer said.

Locals rushed to the spot and helped rush the injured to a nearby hospital.

Divyanshi, who sustained serious head and facial injuries, was declared dead by doctors. The three others are undergoing treatment.

A hunt is on for the driver, who fled the spot after the incident, police said.