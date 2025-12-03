Girl abducted from UP's Bhadohi; case registered against three youth

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by three youth from Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the girl's maternal aunt, an FIR has been registered against Upendra Paswan and two unidentified persons under sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 87 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police teams are conducting searches to trace the girl and arrest the suspects. Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the complainant stated that her niece went missing on November 29.

During the search, some villagers saw three young men roaming suspiciously near their house.

The SP said the woman later learnt that Paswan was also missing, and it is suspected that he was in contact with the girl. PTI COR ABN DV DV