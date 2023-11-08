Girl abducted, sexually harassed by former family driver in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, thrashed and sexually harassed by a man here who worked as a driver for her family but was sacked for stalking her, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on November 3 after the girl's father dropped her off at her school around 7:20 am. However, he later got to know that his daughter never went inside the school, they said.

"The girl's father suspected that former family driver Vicky Singh (32) was behind the incident and called him immediately to know the whereabouts of his daughter. Police were informed about the matter and an investigation was launched," a senior police official said.

After Singh let the girl go, she managed to reach home. She told police that Singh forcibly made her sit in his car from the school gate and slapped her. During the investigation, Singh's location was traced and he was arrested, police said.

The victim was medically examined. A case has been registered against Singh under sections 363 (kidnapping), 354D (stalking) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they said.

Singh used to work for the girl's family and would drive her to school, according to police.

"Singh was sacked around two weeks ago after the girl complained to her family that he was stalking her," police sources said.

He was arrested while he was trying to flee after letting the girl go, they said.