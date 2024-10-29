Girl among 2 injured after car driven by boy runs over them in Indore; teenage accused detained

Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) A woman and a girl were seriously injured after a car being driven allegedly by a teenage boy ran over them when they were drawing rangolis outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening, following which the 17-year-old driver was detained, they said.

"The victims, Priyanshi Prajapat (21) and Navya Prajapat (14), were run over by a speeding car when they were drawing rangolis outside their homes located under the Aerodrome police station area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vinod Kumar Meena said.

The driver, who fled from the spot after the incident, was detained from Betma area and the car was also seized, he said, adding that appropriate legal action was being taken against him.

"The novice car driver told the investigators that he was 17 years old. We are trying to confirm his age. He was driving the car of one of his acquaintances," Meena said.

The victims, who were badly injured after being run over by the car, were admitted to a hospital. The condition of one of them is critical, he said.

The hit-and-run incident was captured on CCTV cameras and its video has surfaced on social media. PTI HWP ADU NP