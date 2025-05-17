Girl among six persons involved in Ranchi double murder case

Ranchi, May 17 (PTI) A girl was among six persons allegedly involved in the murder of two men whose bodies were found with their throats slit on the outskirts of Ranchi earlier this week, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

According to police, the murders appear to be revenge killing, as one of the deceased had allegedly raped the girl, prompting her to retaliate with the help of her lover and his associates.

One of the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.

Ranchi police recovered the bodies from a deserted location within Dhurwa police station limits on May 12.

Among the deceased, one has been identified as Khudia Munda, resident of Chamdi village under Khunti police station area, who had allegedly raped the girl.

Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha said, "During investigation, it was found that Khudia had allegedly raped the girl. The victim then narrated it to her lover." Acting on her lover’s suggestion, the girl lured Khudia to the location of the incident.

"When Khudia arrived, the girl's lover, along with four associates, murdered him," Sinha told reporters.

The man who accompanied Khudia to the place was also killed, he said, adding that investigation is underway. PTI SAN SAN MNB