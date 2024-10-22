Girl battles for life in ICU days after woman tuition teacher hits her on ears

Palghar, Oct 22 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar is battling for life at a Mumbai hospital, where she was admitted a week after her female tuition teacher hit her on her ears leading to health complications, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred on October 7, they said.

The girl developed health complications a week later and fell unconscious. She has been in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital, an official of Tulinj police station said.

"The 20-year-old private tuition teacher severely hit the girl on her ears, due to which she suffered from deafness in the beginning but soon developed health complications. The minor was initially admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Mumbai," he said.

Advertisment

The girl is still unconscious, and based on a complaint lodged by her parents, a case has been registered against the teacher, he added.

The police have served a notice to the teacher, the police official said, adding that investigation into the case was on. PTI COR NP