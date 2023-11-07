Girl beaten, forced to consume pesticide by father over interfaith relationship dies

Kochi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly beaten up by her father and forced to consume pesticide for continuing her relationship with a boy reportedly of another religion, died at a private hospital here here on Tuesday, police said.

A senior officer of Aluva police said the girl was undergoing treatment at a private hospital since October 29 when the shocking incident occurred.

"Information about her death was received in the evening," the officer said.

The father had been arrested following the assault and is presently in judicial custody, he said.

The father was initially booked for the offences of attempted murder and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and means under the IPC and murder charges are likely to be added to that, police said.

The incident occurred on October 29 when the girl disregarded her father's direction not to get in touch with the 16-year-old boy and obtained a phone to call him.

Both children study in the same school and the father had taken away his daughter's phone to prevent her from talking to the boy, police had said.

Angered by his daughter's disobedience, the father allegedly beat her up using a rod and then forced her to consume the pesticide. PTI HMP HMP ROH