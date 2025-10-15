Girl belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal group dies in J'khand's Hazaribagh

Hazaribag, Oct 15 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl from the Birhor community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), died in a hospital in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Wednesday due to cold-diarrhoea, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Saraswati Kumari (13), a resident of Jamunia Tari village.

Dr Ashok Kumar, the Civil Surgeon (CS) of Hazaribag, rushed to the Chouparan Community Health Centre (CHC) to assess the cause of the victim's death on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Shashi Prakash Singh.

Kumar told PTI that he had assessed the cause of death of the minor girl from the Birhor community. She was admitted to the CHC early that morning and died during treatment around 8 am. She had suffered from cold-diarrhoea, in which a patient could suffer from mild fever, swelling and infection in the body, the civil surgeon said.

According to a report, over the last 45 days, two minor girls and a woman from the Birhor community, which is also a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG), have died at the CHC in Chouparan.

After the victim's death, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) directed the Civil Surgeon to visit the hospital to conduct a proper inquiry and submit a report to him within three days. PTI COR RPS RPS RG