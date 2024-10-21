Girl claims she was raped by kidnapper at Bikaner hotel in police presence; probe on

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) A girl who was abducted by a man has accused him of raping her in a hotel in the presence of a police team that had recovered the duo earlier this month, officials said.

The police, however, said the girl was in a separate room with a female constable.

The section of rape has been added to the existing case of kidnapping against the man at Deshnok police station of Bikaner, which was lodged by the minor's parents, they added.

A search was launched for the girl and a team of Bikaner Police traced the girl with the accused in Ayodhya and brought them to Bikaner in a train, the officials said.

The police said a head constable, accompanied by another male constable and a female constable, reached Bikaner's Nokha railway station at around 3.30 am on October 10 with the minor girl and the accused man. They then checked into a hotel near the station.

In the morning, they left for Deshnok police station where the victim girl's statements were recorded by the child welfare committee and later by a magistrate. She was then sent to a Nari Niketan, Circle Officer Nokha Himanshu Sharma said.

He said the girl's family again approached the police on Sunday evening, alleging that the accused raped the girl in the hotel in Nokha where the victim, the man and the police team had stayed.

The officer said based on the latest complaint, the section for rape will be added to the already registered case of kidnapping against the accused, and further course of action will be taken after detailed probe.

CO Sharma said the police team had stayed in the hotel for three-four hours during which the victim had stayed with the woman constable while the head constable, the other male constable and the accused stayed together in a separate room.

SHO Nokha Hansraj said the police team stayed in the hotel because the woman constable was feeling sick. PTI SDA RPA