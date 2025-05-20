Girl commits suicide in Shimla after failing Class 12 exams

Shimla, May 20 (PTI) A girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a bridge near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh after failing in the class 12 board exams, police said here Tuesday.

According to the police, the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented room in Shimla, was distressed after she failed in the Class 12 board exams for the second time.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education were declared on Saturday.

A day after the results were declared, the girl went to Badagaon and jumped off the bridge located on Mehli-Shoghi bypass road in Shimla. Some locals informed the police after noticing the girl jumping off the bridge, they said.

The police team then took out the body from the nallah with the help of the locals. The body was then taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla and later handed over to the family after post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI COR NB NB