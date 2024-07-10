Girl crushed to death by bus in Nashik

Nashik, Jul 10 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was crushed to death by a bus belonging to the local civic transport undertaking in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The minor's grandfather, who was accompanying her, received injuries in the accident, they said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanvi Sagar Gavai, a Class I student whose family resides in the Nashik Road area.

The girl's grandmother, Jijabai Gavai, runs a tea stall in the area and she used to come there while going to school and before coming home. Sanvi Gavai came to the tea stall as usual at around 1.30 pm, they said.

She was leaving for home with her grandfather when a Citilinc bus hit her, killing her on the spot, said the police.

Citilinc is the public transport bus service provided by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd.

After the accident, the bus driver fled the spot.

Local residents and workers staged a protest and demanded immediate arrest of the bus driver, who they claimed, was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place. PTI COR RSY