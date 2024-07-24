Girl denied admission to hostel for scaring other students with `possessed' act

Indore, Jul 24 (PTI) A student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) here has been denied admission to the varsity's hostel as she was accused of scaring other girls in the previous term by acting as if she was `possessed'.

There were also other charges of indiscipline against her, Vice Chancellor Renu Jain told reporters.

"We had received several complaints that she often made a scary face by spreading her hair and threw mustard seeds on other students, acting like she was `possessed' by a ghost," Jain said.

Other girls were so scared of this second-year degree course student that they avoided stepping into her room, she said.

After investigating the complaints, the DAVV administration decided not to admit the student in the hostel in the current academic session, the vice chancellor said. PTI HWP ADU KRK