Girl denies claims of kidnapping, sexual harassment made in father's complaint to police

Ghaziabad(UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A day after police lodged an FIR of kidnapping and sexual harassment of an 18-year-old school student on her father's complaint, the girl in a statement before the magistrate denied the allegations and said she had gone willingly with the accused, officials said.

In his complaint, the father claimed that the girl, a class 12 student, was allegedly abducted from her school in a car at 8 am on Saturday by a man from their village.

She was allegedly dragged into the vehicle and drove her to a hotel in Modinagar, where he sexually harassed her, took photos of her on his phone before leaving her on a highway.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 75 of the BNS on the matter on Saturday.

However, the 18-year-old, while recording her statement before the magistrate on Sunday, said the accused did not kidnap her, and she went with him willingly as she liked him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

The officer said that further legal action will be taken based on the new developments in the case. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY