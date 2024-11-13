Girl dies after being hit by boulder during road construction in J-K’s Poonch

Mendhar/Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died after being hit by a boulder during construction of a link road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

Zahara Choudhary was returning home from her school in Salwah village when the incident took place during construction of a link road, the officials said.

They said the minor girl was hit by a boulder which was being removed by an earth-mover.

“The girl had suffered a major injury in the lumbar and pelvic area and died of internal bleeding,” Block Medical Officer, sub-division hospital Mendhar, Dr Ashfaq Choudhary told PTI.

He said the girl was brought dead to the hospital and later her body was handed over to police after completion of autopsy.

The angry villagers demanded action against the construction company for alleged negligence.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further investigation is on, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the body of a 38-year-old man was found in his village at Check Balole in Poonch district on Wednesday, the officials said.

They said the post-mortem was conducted at the Sub-district hospital Mendhar and later the body was handed over to his relatives for last rites.

Police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of his death, the officials said. PTI COR TAS NB