Girl dies after falling off building, murder case registered on mother's complaint

Mumbai, Sep 2 (PTI) A murder case was registered after a teen girl fell from the terrace of a building in Sewri on Monday and her mother alleged foul play, a Mumbai police official said.

The 18-year-old girl was sitting on the terrace of a dilapidated building in Tata Nagar with a male friend (16) when she fell at around 7am, the official said.

"The couple had been staying in the building for the past four days. She was rushed to hospital by residents where doctors declared her dead on arrival. We are awaiting post mortem report," he said.

After the girl's mother approached police complaining of foul play and alleged the male friend with her at the time may have pushed her, a murder case was registered, he said.

Probe is underway, the Sewri police station official said. PTI DC BNM