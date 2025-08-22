Girl dies after iron rod falls on her at 'anganwadi' in Bilaspur city; DJ operator held

Bilaspur, Aug 22 (PTI) A DJ operator has been arrested after a three-year-old girl died when a heavy iron rod used by music band party members fell on her while she was playing in an 'anganwadi' in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city, police said on Friday.

The DJ (disc jockey) operator was identified by police as Roshan Dewangan, a resident of Bilaspur city.

The incident took place on August 14 when the girl, Muskan Mahilange, was playing in the anganwadi (child care centre) situated in Rajiv Gandhi Shiksha Mission School premises in Talapara locality under Civil Lines police station limits, an official informed.

She was injured when an iron rod used by music bands (called 'dhumaal' in local parlance) kept by Dewangan without prior permission in the premises fell on Mahilange, the official said.

After being alerted by other children, anganwadi workers rushed the girl to a hospital where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed the victim died due to head injury, he said.

"After recording statements of the girl's parents and others, a case was registered against Dewangan under section 106 (1), 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (dealing with causing death by negligence) and he was arrested," the official added.

Police termed as baseless the allegations of "suppressing the case" and "delaying the matter".

The official clarified, "Investigation was started by registering a case at the Civil Lines police station on the day of the incident itself. Besides, post-mortem proceedings were conducted, the crime scene was inspected and statements of witnesses were recorded. A forensic team also examined the spot." The accused was arrested after getting the post-mortem report of the victim and further probe was underway, he said.

A letter has also been written to the District Education Officer regarding the case, the official added. PTI COR RSY