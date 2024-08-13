Girl dies after shawl gets entangled around neck

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl died after allegedly getting entangled in a shawl while playing in her house in Chelakkara in this district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the family, Elvina was playing with the shawl near a window when it accidentally got entangled around her neck.

Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, her life could not be saved, they said.

Police said inquest procedures were going on and details could be divulged only later.