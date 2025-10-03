Girl dies by suicide due to 'harassment' by uncle over loan

Hyderabad, Oct 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide here after being harassed by her paternal uncle over financial issues, police said on Friday.

The girl’s father, who had taken a joint loan with his elder brother, had died by suicide about six months ago.

The paternal uncle reportedly pressured the girl and her mother over repayment of the loan and allegedly asked them to leave the house.

The girl took the extreme step on Thursday evening due to the "frequent insults" by the uncle, they said.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail.

Police dismissed allegations of sexual harassment made by the girl's mother.