Girl dies by suicide in Odisha’s Kendrapara

Kendrapara, Aug 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl died allegedly by suicide at her house in Pattamundai town in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Wednesday.

The minor studied in Class 9 at a government-run school in the district.

Police recovered the body of the girl hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Matia village, an officer said, adding, it has been sent for post-mortem.

A case of unnatural death has been registered, and an investigation is underway. PTI CORR AAM RBT