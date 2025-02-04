Girl dies in road accident in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was killed after a bus hit her bicycle near Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, police said.

The state government-run 'Mo Bus' hit the girl's bicycle on the Patia-Nandankanan Zoo road. Local people blocked the road for more than two hour to protest against the accident. The police rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters.

"We have detained the bus driver for causing the accident. The locals blocked the road demanding compensation and demanding construction of rumble strips so that vehicles can cross the junction carefully," said ACP Ramesh Chandra Bishoi.

The local police will hold discussion with the traffic police authority to regulate the city bus service in the locality, he said.

An official of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), which is running the 'Mo Bus' service, said they have arranged Rs 1 lakh compensation for the next of kin of the deceased girl.