Girl dies in road accident in Nagpur

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) A Class 11 student on a scooter died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday morning, police said.

Bhagyashree Jiyalal Tembhere (17), a NEET aspirant, was heading for tuition when she lost control of her two-wheeler while overtaking a bus at Kharbi Chowk, said an official.

Another scooter coming from the opposite direction caused her to fall. She was then hit by the bus, resulting in fatal head injuries as she was not wearing a helmet, the official said.

The bus driver fled the scene. An angry crowd blocked traffic demanding action before police brought the situation under control, the official said.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage is being examined to trace the bus and its driver, he said. PTI COR KRK