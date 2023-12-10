Girl dies of electrocution in TN

Erode (TN), Dec 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl died of electrocution while cleaning a fan inside her house near here, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

According to police, Oviya, daughter of Senthilkumar and a resident of Surampatti suburb, on Saturday accidentally came into contact with a live wire in the regulator of the fan when she was cleaning it and was electrocuted.

Her parents rushed the teenager to the Government Headquarters Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Oviya was a class 8 student in a government higher secondary school in the city.

Erode South Police have registered a case of accidental death due to electrocution and are investigating. PTI COR SDP KH