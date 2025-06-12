Girl dies of electrocution near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jun 12 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl died after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric pole near Anekal on the outskirts of the city, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday with Tanishka S, a fifth class student at a private school in Narayanaghatta.

According to the police, she was playing outside her home when she accidentally came into contact with a live electric pole and collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead on arrival.

"It is being alleged that the electric police was live due to a technical fault with the earthing system. It also rained. However, this needs to be verified and so we have called experts from the FSL team to inspect the site and determine the lapses that led to the incident," a senior police officer said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a case was registered against BESCOM (Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company) and Public Work Department officials at the Surya City police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for death by negligence, he said.

"Further action will be taken based on the findings of the report which will be submitted by the FSL team after their inspection," he added. PTI AMP ROH