Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died of a snake bite in a village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when the victim, Anshika Kacher, was playing near her house adjacent to a railway crossing in the afternoon.

Kacher collapsed after the snake bit her palms. She was rushed to the IGM hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.