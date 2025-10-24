Girl drowns in waterlogged area in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A six-year-old girl drowned after falling into a waterlogged stretch near her house in Delhi's Rohini, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Rama Vihar area on Thursday evening.

According to the police, a PCR call was received around 6 pm on Thursday, reporting that a minor girl had gone missing from the locality. A team was deployed and an extensive search was initiated in and around Rama Vihar.

"During the search, the team discovered the girl floating in a waterlogged portion close to her residence," the officer said.

She was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said the area had been waterlogged, and the girl is suspected to have accidentally slipped into the accumulated water while playing outside her home.

The body was preserved in a hospital for postmortem.

The officer said family members initially refused to allow an autopsy but later consented.

Further investigation and necessary proceedings are underway, police said.