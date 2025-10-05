Girl electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra (Jharkhand), Oct 5 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted to death at Dadi Chowk in Chatra district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

The minor, identified as Jaaneman, was picking garbage on the roof of a thatched house when she touched a live electric wire and got electrocuted, they said.

“The body of the girl was taken to Chatra Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” Simaria Police Station officer-in-charge, Surya Pratap Singh, told PTI.

Following the incident, locals staged a road blockade, demanding adequate compensation for the family and replacement of worn-out wires.

The blockade was lifted after Simaria Circle Officer Gaurav Kumar Rai and police personnel arranged for immediate compensation of Rs 50,000 for the family, officials said.

The family members were also assured compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the private company engaged by the Jharkhand Bidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd for repair and replacement of worn-out electric wires, they said.

The district administration also assured of giving land to the deceased girl’s family for building a house. PTI ANB RBT