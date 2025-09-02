Girl electrocuted to death in UP's Etah

Etah (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl died after receiving an electric shock from a water tap in Etah district's Kotwali Dehat area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Nagla Jagrup village when the girl, identified as Srishti, was filling water from a submersible pump's tap outside her house, police said.

As soon as she touched the tap, she was electrocuted. Her family members rushed her to a medical college, where doctors declared her dead, officials said.

Kotwali Dehat Station House Officer Jagdish Kumar said the girl died of electrocution.

The family refused a postmortem examination and took the body home, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV