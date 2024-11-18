Girl ends life over harassment in Telangana

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) A 19-year-old girl died by suicide in Bhongir town, Telangana, allegedly due to harassment by a youth, who was her former school friend, police said on Monday.

The victim, a second-year degree student at a Hyderabad college, was found hanging at her residence in Bhongir on Sunday evening.

According to the police, the girl's parents filed a complaint accusing the youth of harassing their daughter by sending abusive messages via an instant messaging app and social media chats.

They alleged that the harassment deeply upset her, leading to her death.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl and the youth had been in contact through social media.

Over the past two days, he allegedly sent abusive messages to her and, in one instance, stated that he did not intend to marry her, a police official said.

The youth was arrested on Monday after a case of abetment of suicide was registered against him.

The mobile phones of both the deceased and the accused have been sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.